Founding Backstreet Boys band member Brian Thomas Littrell has added his voice to the growing number of celebrities insisting that Hollywood stop panicking over the election of Donald Trump.

“Hollywood needs to chill, ok? Hollywood needs to chill out,” Littrell told a TMZ reporter.

The singer said the incoming president is going to do “great things” for the country, and for those people who didn’t support him.

“He’s going to be our president, he’s going to be our commander-in-chief. And he’s going to do so many great things for this country,” Littrell said. “In my opinion, he’s going to do great things for this nation — and even for those people who disapprove of him. He’s still going to do great things for them.”

The Backstreet Boys, Littrell says, were asked to perform at the inauguration but “it just didn’t work out.”

“I would’ve been there if I could’ve,” he explained, “but we’re starting rehearsals for our Vegas show.”

Asked what the country can expect over the next four years, Littrell said: “This is one love. This is America. We’re the greatest country on the planet. So just love each other.”

“This guy, as of Friday, inauguration day, he’s going to be our president. He’s going to be our commander-in-chief. And he’s going to do so many great things,” he added.

“Give peace a chance,” Littrell said. “I have faith in the system. I have faith in his character, his belief — and his balls, let’s just put it that way.”

