Country singer Lee Greenwood performed his hit song, “God Bless the U.S.A.,” at the “Make America Great Again: Welcome Celebration” concert in Washington, D.C. ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration on Thursday.

The 74-year-old singer joined the Frontmen of Country to perform the hit song, which he wrote in 1983.

Greenwood has performed at three previous presidential inaugurations, those of Ronald Reagan, George Bush and George W. Bush.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter shortly before Thursday’s performance, Greenwood criticized other artists who backed out of performing at Trump’s inauguration due to public pressure.

“It’s not political,” he said. “I consider it a great honor and prestige of being able to sing the song I wrote in 1983 at the Lincoln Memorial. It will be a wonderful moment for my career but also for the citizens who will be watching it on television worldwide.”

“We have a new president-elect, and we’re going to support him,” he added.

Other performers at Thursday’s event included fellow country star Toby Keith, soul legend Sam Moore and the rock band 3 Doors Down.

Watch Greenwood’s full performance above.

