Soul legend Sam Moore delivered a rousing rendition of “America the Beautiful” at the “Make America Great Again: Welcome Celebration” on Thursday.

Flanked by a chorus of backup singers, the Sam & Dave “soul man” performed the American classic in front of an audience of thousands, including President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania, and Trump’s children.

In a statement before his performance, Moore said that he was “honored” to perform as part of Trump’s inauguration ceremony, and said he would not bow to pressure from left-wing activists to cancel his performance.

“We all as Americans need to unite behind our new President and give him a chance. He needs everyone’s support to make America greater, stronger and an even better country,” Moore said.

“I am not going to let them, the left side, intimidate me from doing what I feel is the right thing to do for the country and that [presidential] seal,” he added, according to the Associated Press. “Give the man a shot. He hasn’t even said ‘I do’ yet. Give him a chance. If you don’t like him after four years, then don’t vote for him next time.”

Other performers at the pre-inauguration concert included country artists Toby Keith and Lee Greenwood, rock band 3 Doors Down and piano virtuosos The Piano Guys.

