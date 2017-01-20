SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Actor and performance artist Shia LaBeouf is back with his latest art installation — a four-year-long live-stream set up at a New York City museum at which Americans concerned by Donald Trump’s presidency can film themselves speaking out in protest.

The 30-year-old Transformers star unveiled his latest project Friday morning — hours before Trump swore the oath of office to become America’s 45th President — at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Shia LaBeouf started an anti-trump livestream that will run for FOUR years #HEWILLNOTDIVIDEUS pic.twitter.com/eFqeHBEXhs — laura (@daisyrdley) January 20, 2017

The installation consists of a camera set up on a wall, with the phrase “He Will Not Divide Us” scrawled on it. Museum attendees can pose in front of the camera — which will remain on and recording 24 hours a day for the next four years — and repeat the phrase written on the wall.

The actor teased the project on his Twitter account in the days leading up to Friday, tweeting “He will not divide us” every day for the last week.

The project marks the latest collaboration between LaBeouf and frequent partners Nastja Sade Ronkko and Luke Turner, who also worked with the actor on the #TouchMySoul, #FollowMyHeart and #AllMyMovies projects.

The live-stream will be hosted on hewillnotdivide.us for the next four years.

“Open to all, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the participatory performance will be live-streamed continuously for four years, or the duration of the presidency,” the project’s website reads. “In this way, the mantra ‘HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US’ acts as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community.”

On Friday, LaBeouf shared a photo of fellow actor Jaden Smith visiting the exhibit.

https://t.co/7y83TPB4d1

NOW LIVE Museum of the Moving Image, New York pic.twitter.com/uhaqLufjo2 — Shia LaBeouf (@thecampaignbook) January 20, 2017

