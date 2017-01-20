Skip to content

Celebrities Melt Down During Trump Inauguration: ‘This Country Is Lost’

KatyPerryChrisRockInauguration
Getty/AP

by Jerome Hudson20 Jan 20170

Celebrities flooded social media Friday with emotional reactions as Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

Hollywood stars and other entertainment elite, many of whom came out in force to support Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential run — including Chris Rock, Katy Perry, Alec Baldwin, and Judd Apatow — live-tweeted along with the inauguration.

Below are Hollywood’s somber reactions to Trump’s first day as President of the United States.

 

