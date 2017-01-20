SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Celebrities flooded social media Friday with emotional reactions as Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

Hollywood stars and other entertainment elite, many of whom came out in force to support Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential run — including Chris Rock, Katy Perry, Alec Baldwin, and Judd Apatow — live-tweeted along with the inauguration.

Below are Hollywood’s somber reactions to Trump’s first day as President of the United States.

sleeping in — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 20, 2017

All of the jokes/parody/comedy aside,

let's stop for a moment to take a full account of where we are. This country is lost. It's in trouble. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 20, 2017

Everyone needs to register to vote for the midterms and their primaries. That is how this ends. @RockTheVote — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 20, 2017

Not sad. A megalomaniac. A bottomless pit. He thought having money would make him happy. No. Women. No. This is his last try. https://t.co/958b9PPRXB — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 20, 2017

I'm trying to be a respectful diligent American rt now but as I start to watch this inauguration- Regression is the word that comes to mind. — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) January 20, 2017

Stop telling me to "get over it". Get UNDER it. He works for US. The democratic process is constant. Stay informed, stay engaged, speak up. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) January 20, 2017

Ladies, remember to set your clocks back 100 yrs tonight. pic.twitter.com/QZmbhOjqjU — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 20, 2017

This is the most I've ever heard the words Jesus Christ and the most I've ever said the words Jesus Christ — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 20, 2017

Possibly the saddest president? pic.twitter.com/TPACtDnUD3 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 20, 2017

Start thinking mid term elections now – this makes it CRAZY easy:https://t.co/FgUAFkOu9Y — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 20, 2017

1,461 days.

Do not normalize.

Hold close your values.

Defend them and each other.

Fight his agenda every single day. #Resist — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) January 20, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump Americans are all colors, faiths, cultures & genders. We have voices. We refuse fear. We believe in the Dream. #WeAreHere — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) January 20, 2017

Were only white people allowed to the Washington Mall? — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 20, 2017

Me trying to ignore the bs all day today…. pic.twitter.com/SUpivOIGli — Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 20, 2017

I rebuke the Trump presidency. Y'all can have Mr Burns for a president if you want but I'm going to live in this photo forever. pic.twitter.com/WoGA26o27P — Gabby SidiBae (@GabbySidibe) January 20, 2017

The last 2 inaugurations were very crowded. This one is so… roomy — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 20, 2017

RT @georgelopez: In urge Latinos and people who support us to joint me and #Brownout on your Avatar #chingon pic.twitter.com/J7NHfjKlFl — George Lopez (@georgelopez) January 20, 2017

The White House removed its climate change web page. And the healthcare, civil rights and LGBT sections. Just thought you should know. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 20, 2017

Once or twice in every generation a line is crossed so egregiously that where you stood on the issue will forever define you. -Kara Vallow — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 20, 2017

