In these trying times, Jackie Mason is the Voice of Reason.

In this exclusive clip for Breitbart News, Jackie weighs in on President Donald Trump’s inauguration, and wonders whether Democrats can now finally accept the results of the election, given that Trump’s inauguration ceremony was covered by all the papers.

“They’re trying to create a revolution without a revolution,” the comedy legend explains. “Without troops and without guns, they’re trying to turn over an election that they already lost.”

Jackie also says that even after the inauguration, Democrats will continue to try to “bury” Trump for any reason whatsoever, including for dancing like Mussolini and walking down the street like Adolf Hitler.

Watch Mason’s full reaction video above.

