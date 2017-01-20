Malia Obama to Intern for Hollywood Producer Harvey Weinstein

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Malia Obama, the oldest of former President Obama’s daughters, is set to intern for Hollywood super-producer Harvey Weinstein this winter.

Malia, 18, will begin her internship at the New York City offices of The Weinstein Co. in February, the New York Post reported.

The eldest Obama daughter is currently headed to Palm Springs, Florida with her family to began a vacation. The former First Family boarded Executive One, the civil aircraft for former U.S. presidents, Friday after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

President Obama relied heavily on Weinstein during both of his presidential campaigns.

Weinstein attended a Billy Joel and Bruce Springsteen-led benefit concert for then-Senator Barack Obama’s presidential campaign in October 2008. The Oscar-winner mega-producer was also among Obama’s biggest bundlers in 2012.

In 2013, Obama praised Weinstein and his wife for their “friendship and support, and for the amazing movies that they’ve made.”

“Malia has expressed some interest in film-making,” the former first lady told People in 2012. “Just like her father, she is an avid reader, and she enjoys movies.”

Malia spent time in the summer of 2015 interning for Lena Dunham’s HBO series Girls.

“She’s a fan, and she mentioned that to Lena [Dunham] when she came to the White House,” one source close to the production told Us Weekly. “I’m not sure how long she’ll be interning for. It’s a bit of a trial thing for her. They’ve known each other and discussed for a while. Lena and her get along great.”

Malia Obama is set to attend Harvard University in the fall of 2017.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson