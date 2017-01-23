James Franco ‘Spiraled Into a Depression’ After Trump Victory

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Actor-turned-director James Franco says he took the election of Donald Trump “really badly,” and has been suffering psychologically as of late.

“I mean, I’ve been reacting really badly!” Franco told the Daily Beast in an interview to promote his latest film, I Am Michael. “I’ve spiraled into a depression and I’ve been questioning everything that I am, and how I’ve been doing things.”

The 38-year-old star endorsed Hillary Clinton in October via a parody video of the famous Dos Equis beer “Most Interesting Man in the World” commercials.

“She’s the most interesting woman in the world,” Franco says in the ad, which first appeared on his personal Instagram page.

Today, the Oscar-nominated actor admits that “it’s been a rough few months.”

It’s also been a busy year, so far, for Franco. The budding producer is either filming or in the post production phase of more than a dozen films.

Franco is currently making the media rounds to promoting his bio drama I Am Michael, which follows a gay activist who rejects his homosexuality after accepting God.

The film’s director, Justin Kelly, told the Daily Beast: “Maybe Mike Pence will watch it and learn something.”

