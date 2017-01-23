SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Pop singer Madonna has issued a defense of a comment she made at the anti-Donald Trump Women’s March on Washington on Saturday — during which she said she had thought often of “blowing up the White House’ — saying the quote had been taken “wildly out of context.”

In a profanity-laced speech at the Women’s March, the 58-year-old pop singer said she was “angry” and “outraged” over Trump becoming the 45th president.

“Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” she said. “But I know that this won’t change anything. We cannot fall into despair.”

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Madonna wrote that she felt she needed to “clarify” the comment. According to the Daily Mail, the U.S. Secret Service said it was “aware” of the singer’s comments and would open an investigation, though the decision on whether to act would be made by the U.S. Attorney’s office.

“I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in it’s entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context,” Madonna wrote.

She continued:

My speech began with ” I want to start a revolution of love.” ♥️ I then go on to take this opportunity to encourage women and all marginalized people to not fall into despair but rather to come together and use it as a starting point for unity and to create positive change in the world.

I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt. However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love.

Madonna was one of several anti-Trump celebrities to participate in the march. Other stars on hand included Katy Perry, Cher, Julia Roberts, Ashley Judd, Amy Schumer and Scarlett Johansson. Chelsea Handler, Charlize Theron, John Legend and Kristen Stewart participated in a sister march at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

