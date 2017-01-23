Report: Scott Baio Attacked by Protesters on Inauguration Day

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Actor Scott Baio, an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, was reportedly physically attacked by protesters in Washington, DC on Friday night.

Witnesses told the New York Post‘s Page Six the attack on Baio occurred when the Happy Days star arrived at the Liberty Ball.

“Wild night for me & @schwartzbFBN witnessed @KellyannePolls in middle of a fight at Liberty ball; stopped a thug from attacking @ScottBaio,” Fox Business star Charles Gasparino tweeted.

To avoid false reports, Gasparino further explained the alleged incident on his personal Facebook page.

“Re-posting this because there are some erroneous reports out there on the inaugural incidents,” Gasparino wrote on Monday.

“First met my pal Scott baio outside the victory ball. We said hello when a bunch of anarchist thugs began to descend on us screaming ‘hey Chachi are u fascist?'” Gasparino explained. “One made an aggressive move toward us i shoved him away and he said ‘touch me again u little prick and I’ll smack u’ my response: ‘GFY asshole’ that’s when my producer Brian Schwartz intervened and crisis was averted.”

Baio has been silent on the matter.

The 55-year-old actor endorsed Trump last March in an interview with Fox News’ Judge Jeanine Pirro, and later spoke to support him at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

