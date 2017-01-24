2017 Oscar Nominations: ‘La La Land’ Dominates, #OscarsSoWhite Over

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Damien Chazelle’s La La Land earned a record-tying 14 nominations, Amazon became the first streaming service to nab a Best Picture contender with Manchester by the Sea and seven of the 20 acting nominations went to people of color when the 89th annual Academy Awards unveiled its nominees Tuesday morning.

La La Land — which tied the all-time nomination record with both All About Eve (1950) and Titanic (1997) — will vie for the night’s top prize with eight other films: Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hidden Figures, Moonlight, Lion, Hell or High Water and the aforementioned Manchester by the Sea.

After two consecutive years in which all of the nominees in each of the four main acting categories were white, sparking #OscarsSoWhite boycotts and protests, seven people of color landed nominations this year: Denzel Washington for Fences; Ruth Negga for Loving; Mahershala Ali for Moonlight; Dev Patel for Lion; Viola Davis for Fences; Naomie Harris for Moonlight; and Octavia Spencer for Hidden Figures. The nominations for Davis, Harris and Spencer mark the first time in Oscar history that three black actors were nominated in the same category in the same year (Best Supporting Actress).

Meanwhile, the Documentary category features three films about black life in America: Ava DuVernay’s 13th, Raoul Peck and Hebert Peck’s I Am Not Your Negro and Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow’s OJ: Made in America. Fire at Sea, Gianfranco Rosi’s film about the migrant crisis on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, and Life Animated will also compete in the category.

Mel Gibson earned a Best Director nod — 21 years after he won the award for Braveheart — for his work on Hacksaw Ridge, but faces stiff competition from Chazelle (La La Land), Barry Jenkins (Moonlight), Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea) and Denis Villeneuve (Arrival). Notably absent from the directing category this year were previous Oscar winners Clint Eastwood (Sully) and Martin Scorsese, who was again overlooked for his Christian-themed epic Silence.

In the Best Actor race, Ryan Gosling will square off against Casey Affleck, Denzel Washington, Viggo Mortensen and Andrew Garfield. Best Actress honors went to Emma Stone, Ruth Negga, Natalie Portman, Isabelle Huppert and, for her 20th nomination, Meryl Streep.

Other notable snubs this year included no Amy Adams (Arrival) or Taraji P. Henson (Hidden Figures) in the Actress categories; Micheal Keaton (The Founder) and Matthew McConaughey (Gold) in the Actor category; and no Deadpool for Best Picture consideration, even though the Academy only nominated nine films in the category this year.

Overall, La La Land led with 14 nominations, Arrival and Moonlight picked up eight, Hacksaw Ridge, Lion and Manchester by the Sea earned six apiece and Fences and Hidden Figures earned four.

The 89th Academy Awards will air Sunday, February 26 on ABC, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting.

The complete list of nominees for the 89th Academy Awards:

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best Actor in a Leading Role Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences Best Actress in a Leading Role Isablle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins Best Actor in a Supporting Role Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals Best Actress in a Supporting Role Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea Best Directing Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight Best Animated Feature Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia Best Adapted Screenplay Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight Best Original Screenplay Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women Best Foreign Language Film Land of Mine (Denmark)

A Man Called Ove (Sweden)

The Salesman (Iran)

Tanna (Australia)

Toni Erdmann (Germany) Best Documentary Feature Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th Best Original Song “Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” La La Land

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“The Empty Chair,” Jim: the James Foley Story

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana Best Original Score Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers Best Cinematography Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence Film Editing Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight Costume Design Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land Makeup and Hairstyling A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad Production Design Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers Sound Editing Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully Sound Mixing Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi Visual Effects Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Best Documentary Short Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets Best Animated Short Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper Best Live Action Short

Ennemis Intériuers

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

