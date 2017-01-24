SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

ABC Digital apologized Tuesday for accidentally listing actress Amy Adams and actor Tom Hanks as Academy Award nominees on its Oscars mobile website.

“This morning, in an attempt to release breaking news as announced, ABC Digital briefly posted inaccurate nomination information on the Oscar.com website,” ABC said in a statement, Deadline reports. “The nominees announced by the Academy on Twitter were accurate. ABC quickly identified and corrected the errors. We apologize to the Academy, press and fans for any confusion.”

Tom Hanks was mistakenly named among Best Actor nominees for role in Sully. Adams, who played a brilliant languish in Arrival accidentally replaced Ruth Negga (Loving) in the best actress category.

Reaction to Adams’ Oscar snub on social media was unrelenting.

Les traigo un mensaje de parte de Amy Adams… #Oscars2017 pic.twitter.com/AvsqOyRjuF — The Last Ram (@ArtOfRam) January 24, 2017

How does Arrival get 8 noms and Amy Adams who leads the film get snubbed?! Did the movie act itself .@TheAcademy #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Ab8H9B17Dk — Oscar (@oscarGosei) January 24, 2017

One Twitter user put the Adams/Negga mixup thusly:

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the list of nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards on Tuesday.

