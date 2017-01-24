SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Stand-up comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani says he has heard that the election of Donald Trump is making it hard for film studios to get “certain types” of films funded.

“I’ve already heard stories of certain types of movies not getting funded because people are afraid of the President tweeting at them,” Nanjiani told an audience at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. “I would much rather be in a happy, peaceful time making terrible art.”

Nanjiani, who’s best known for his role on HBO’s Emmy Award-nominated series Silicon Valley, was also asked “Do you think the next four years are going to be better or worse for the arts?”

“Yeah. I think we’re all going to end up in jail — only half joking,” Nanjiani said.

While the actor didn’t offer any specifics or details about which movies have failed to secure funding because of Trump, the President has certainly influenced show business.

NBC’s Saturday Night Live has found itself in the crosshairs of Trump’s Twitter account. After actor Alec Baldwin’s repeated mocking impersonations of Trump, the President described the sketch comedy show as “totally biased” and unwatchable.”

Last month, a boycott of Star Wars: Rouge One was launched on the rumor that the film included anti-Trump scenes.

And while actors from film to the Broadway stage have been outspoken against Trump, most Hollywood executives have remained mum and others have even joined Trump’s administration.

Walt Disney Co. Bob Iger, who endorsed Hillary Clinton and co-chaired a major fundraiser for her campaign, sits on Trump’s bipartisan “strategic and policy forum.”

Meanwhile, Hollywood film financier Steven Mnuchin has been tapped to head the Treasury Department.

