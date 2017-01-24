Boy George Defends Melania Trump from ‘Mean-Spirited’ Attacks

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

English pop singer and fashion icon Boy George defended Melania Trump against “mean-spirited” attacks from women who he says have harshly judged the First Lady’s former modeling career.

“I was criticizing people this morning for attacking Melania and saying horrible things,” Boy George told the Hollywood Reporter at the Dior Homme show on Saturday.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“You know what? As somebody who has a past, I think it’s really wrong and mean-spirited of women to be so abusive,” he added, further noting that the First Lady’s Herve Pierre-designed inauguration gown “looked amazing.”

But the Grammy-nominated artist also sounded a note of apprehension about Donald Trump’s presidency.

“A leader is supposed to be compassionate and inclusive; that’s a real leader,” George told THR. “Being strong isn’t necessarily the answer. It takes strength to be compassionate and to think about people you maybe don’t understand.”

George’s defense of Melania Trump comes on the heels of reports that several renowned fashion designers are lining up to dress the First Lady, after other designers had said they would not.

Designer Stefano Gabbana, co-founder of fashion house Dolce & Gabbana, has spent months posting photos on his Instagram of Mrs. Trump wearing clothes he designed. The photos caused controversy on social media, and Gabbana fired back at his critics who were threatening to boycott his designs.

“How many stupid and ignorant people r on Instagram!!!” Gabbana wrote back in one of several comments taking aim at the negative posters. “Please if you don’t like my post unfollow me… thank you.”

In October, designer Calvin Klein said “of course” he would dress Melania Trump.

“She’s beautiful,” Klein told TMZ.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson