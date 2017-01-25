Skip to content

Director Joss Whedon Calls Ivanka Trump a Dog

JossWhedonIvankaDog
Brian Ach/Getty Images for MTV

by Jerome Hudson25 Jan 20170

Social media erupted after Avengers director Joss Whedon attacked President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and compared his wife, Ivanka Trump, to a dog.

“Hey, keep your eyes on this fu*king prize too. He’s a Voldemort in training,” Whedon wrote on Twitter Tuesday, sharing a photo of Jared Kushner standing next to Trump in the Oval Office.

“Unlike the Pekingese he married under, can play the long game,” Whedon wrote, comparing Ivanka to the dog breed.

Social media users didn’t hesitate to call the director out for his attacks on President Trump’s children.

Some users pointed out what they called Whedon’s hypocrisy in attacking Ivanka Trump; the director is a self-described feminist.

Shortly after Trump’s victory in November, Whedon said Trump cannot “cannot be allowed a term in office.”

“It’s not about 2018. It’s about RIGHT NOW,” he wrote.

The writer-producer has also used social media to attack other members of the Republican party.

Earlier this month, Whedon wrote on Twitter that he hoped House Speak Paul Ryan would be killed in a gruesome way.

“Violence solves nothing. I want a rhino to fuck @SpeakerRyan to death with its horn because it’s FUNNY, not because he’s a ,” he wrote.

Whedon also posted a meme mocking Nicole Kidman as being a “puppet for Trump” after the actress said Americans need to rally around Trump.

During the campaign, the director launched the Save the Day PAC, which supported Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential bid. In September, he gathered together cast members of his Avengers films, including Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Don Cheadle, for an anti-Trump star-studded political PSA.

 

