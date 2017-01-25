Director Joss Whedon Calls Ivanka Trump a Dog

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Social media erupted after Avengers director Joss Whedon attacked President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and compared his wife, Ivanka Trump, to a dog.

“Hey, keep your eyes on this fu*king prize too. He’s a Voldemort in training,” Whedon wrote on Twitter Tuesday, sharing a photo of Jared Kushner standing next to Trump in the Oval Office.

“Unlike the Pekingese he married under, can play the long game,” Whedon wrote, comparing Ivanka to the dog breed.

Hey, keep your eyes on this fucking prize too. He's a Voldemort in training, & unlike the Pekingese he married under, can play the long game pic.twitter.com/SNsuYdqlIp — Joss Whedon (@joss) January 24, 2017

Social media users didn’t hesitate to call the director out for his attacks on President Trump’s children.

@joss Just so we're on the same page here. You just called Ivanka a dog because you don't agree with Trump. Classy. — Ryan (@rylandes) January 24, 2017

@joss The left used to be better than this. You used to be better than this. — Actually Three Guns (@NotThreeGuns) January 24, 2017

Some users pointed out what they called Whedon’s hypocrisy in attacking Ivanka Trump; the director is a self-described feminist.

@joss Maybe next time just come out and say "bitch". You ain't fooling anyone with "Pekingese". Is this how you fight for women's rights? — Priest Of Gamers 🕹 (@AndyFrogman) January 24, 2017

@rylandes @GolightlyGrl427 @joss And he supposedly supports women…I guess just the ones who wear fake vaginas on their faces — Ster (@Ster24080753) January 24, 2017

@joss wow calling his wife a dog? I guess it's OK to demean women as long as you don't like them or their husbands, eh? — Dick Gazinya (@JaDingo) January 24, 2017

Shortly after Trump’s victory in November, Whedon said Trump cannot “cannot be allowed a term in office.”

“It’s not about 2018. It’s about RIGHT NOW,” he wrote.

The writer-producer has also used social media to attack other members of the Republican party.

Earlier this month, Whedon wrote on Twitter that he hoped House Speak Paul Ryan would be killed in a gruesome way.

“Violence solves nothing. I want a rhino to fuck @SpeakerRyan to death with its horn because it’s FUNNY, not because he’s a #GOPmurderbro,” he wrote.

Whedon also posted a meme mocking Nicole Kidman as being a “puppet for Trump” after the actress said Americans need to rally around Trump.

During the campaign, the director launched the Save the Day PAC, which supported Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential bid. In September, he gathered together cast members of his Avengers films, including Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Don Cheadle, for an anti-Trump star-studded political PSA.

