Actor-Director Michael Rapport was not impressed with comedian Aziz Ansari comparing President Donald Trump to singer Chris Brown during his monologue on Saturday Night Live.

“F*ck you, you little politically correct f*ck, you,” Rapaport said on Wednesday’s episode of the I Am Rapaport Stereo Podcast. “I’m not saying he’s not funny. I’m not saying he’s not talented. And I’m not saying his voice isn’t warranted, but you are not holier than thou.”

Ansari took several swipes at Trump during his nine-minute SNL stand-up routine and said Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan is analogous to Brown’s “these hoes ain’t loyal” song lyrics.

Ansari added, “I’m sure there’s a lot of people who voted for Trump the same way a lot of people listen to the music of Chris Brown, where it’s like, ‘Hey, man! I’m just here for the tunes. I’m just here for the tunes!’ I don’t know about that other stuff. I just like the dancing and the music. I don’t condone the extracurriculars.'”

Rapaport didn’t find Ansari’s comparison between Brown and President Trump humorous in the least.

“Obviously, nobody supports beating women. OK. This guy has obviously suffered, you see all the trouble he has and all the trouble that surrounds him. He’s definitely dealing with some s–t and dealing with his own personal demons,” Rapaport said of Brown. “But Aziz Ansari, you are one of these holier-than-thou politically correct police.”

