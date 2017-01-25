Shia LaBeouf Shouts at Wall to Kick Off 4-Year-Long Trump Protest

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Actor and performance artist Shia LaBeouf kicked off his planned four-year-long protest of President Donald Trump this week by enthusiastically participating in the live-streaming museum exhibit in New York City that he helped to create.

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old Transformers star was spotted at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, where over the weekend he unveiled his latest performance art project, an exhibit titled, “He Will Not Divide Us.”

Consisting of a bare white wall with a camera pointed out towards visitors and the phrase “He Will Not Divide Us” printed above it, attendees are encouraged to stand in front of the camera and look into it while repeating the phrase. The camera is connected to a live-stream that will be active for Trump’s entire first term in office.

Since going online over the weekend, LaBeouf has shown up periodically to chant along with other demonstrators.

Shia getting really into saying #HeWillNotDivideUs and slapping the camera pic.twitter.com/y2gO7Z5sS0 — #HeWillNotDivideUs (@HWNDUS) January 23, 2017

On Sunday, the actor became combative with a visitor who was attempting to speak into the camera. The Twitter account for the exhibit said the man was a “white supremacist.”

White supremacist yells into the camera and Shia LaBeouf shuts him down. This has been a very interesting live stream. #HeWillNotDivideUs pic.twitter.com/CqY9pLobWi — #HeWillNotDivideUs (@HWNDUS) January 23, 2017

According to TMZ, the New York Police Department will maintain a presence at the site to ensure crowd control for as long as necessary. At times, dozens of people have shown up all at once at the exhibit to dance, sing and chant into the camera.

LaBeouf collaborated on the project with his frequent performance art partners Nastja Sade Ronkko and Luke Turner, who also worked with the actor on his #TouchMySoul, #FollowMyHeart and #AllMyMovies projects.

