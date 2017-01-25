SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Texas radio station HITS 105 has vowed never to play Madonna’s music again following her profanity-filled speech Saturday at the Women’s March on Washington, in which she said she had often thought about “blowing up the White House.”

‘Texarkana’s Classic Hits station – HITS 105 is taking all Madonna songs off the air in the station’s local programming indefinitely following the singer’s comments over the weekend,” the radio station said in a statement posted to its Facebook page.

HITS 105 general manager Terry Thomas said “banning all Madonna songs at HITS 105 is not a matter of politics, it’s a matter of patriotism.”

Madonna headlined the anti-Trump demonstration in Washington D.C. over the weekend and delivered an incendiary speech from the stage.

“Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I’m outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House, but I know that this won’t change anything,” Madonna said.

Thomas says it’s inappropriate to play the Material Girl’s music after hearing her “un-American sentiments.”

“It just feels wrong to us to be playing Madonna songs and paying her royalties when the artist has shown un-American sentiments,” Thomas said. “If all stations playing Madonna took their lead from us, that would send a powerful economic message to Madonna.”

Madonna defended her comments, saying they were taken “wildly out of context.”

Nevertheless, the U.S. Secret Service has reportedly opened an investigation into the Grammy-winner’s comments.

