Debra Messing Tweets ‘Solidarity Selfie’ to Protest Trump Wall

Actress Debra Messing, best known for her leading role in the TV series Will and Grace, tweeted out a “#SolidaritySelfie” on Wednesday claiming that she was joining the “Virtual March in solidarity with Muslims and Immigrants.”

The actress tweeted a selfie from her car with the popular hashtag, #SolidaritySelfie, which has been used by many recently to protest President Trump’s executive orders which restricted immigration from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen, all countries that are hotbeds of radical Islamic terrorism.

The actress also included the hashtag “#NoBanNoWall,” an apparent reference to Trump’s plan to build a security wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The actress claimed that she was joining a “virtual march” in solidarity with Muslims and immigrants. As of now, #SolidaritySelfie has not reached the top ten USA trends on Twitter as many Trump protesters ostensibly hoped it would.

#SolidaritySelfie I join the Virtual March in solidarity with Muslims and Immigrants. #NoBanNoWall pic.twitter.com/TjKtlkLrr4 — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) January 25, 2017

Iraq war veteran J.R. Salzman had a fitting response to Messing’s tweet: “Had I known selfies could fix the world I would’ve skipped the military.”

NBC recently announced it would reboot Will and Grace, with a new ten-episode series set to premiere later this year. Messing is expected to reprise her role in the new series.

