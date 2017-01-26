SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Frederick Jay Bowdy, an aspiring actor, killed himself while recording a Facebook Live video earlier this week, following his arrest on suspicion of sexual assault.

A family member who was aware of Bowdy’s live-stream called the Los Angeles Police Department on Monday morning, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Responding officers failed to reach Bowdy, who was in a parked car, before he killed himself.

“The gentleman may have shot himself as officers were approaching the vehicle,” said Craig Harvey, a spokesman with the Los Angeles County Coroner. “It’s being investigated as a possible suicide.”

Facebook has removed the gruesome video from Bowdy’s profile.

Bowdy’s death came just days after he was arrested in Santa Clarita on suspicion of sexual assault. The Texas-based actor was released after posting $100,000 bail, and had not been charged with a crime.

The actor’s sister, Carolyn Bowdy, said she hopes her brother’s death will help bring healing to others who may be contemplating suicide.

“You leave behind a lot of people. You leave behind questions,” said Carolyn. “We didn’t want the action to be done at all. It doesn’t matter if it was on Facebook or not, for his family. Millions of people now know our pain.”

Bowdy’s suicide via Facebook Live comes just one day after a 14-year-old girl live-streamed her suicide on the social media platform.

