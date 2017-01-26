SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Rapper-turned-television producer Jay Z praised the left-wing Women’s March on Washington, telling an audience at the Sundance Film Festival that the anti-Trump protests are evidence of the left’s “power” in America.

“We have to organize. I’ve been in these meetings, I’ve spoken with people, I’ve done many things behind the scenes, but most important: We are the power!” the rapper said during the premiere of his Spike TV documentary series TIME: The Kalief Browder Story.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“I’m sure a lot of you guys participated in it, but that display of woman power the other day was so amazing and we saw the effect: That no matter what, no matter who’s in office, we are the people that’s in power,” the 21-time Grammy-winner said.

Jay Z’s comments mirrored those of his wife Beyoncé’s, who lent support to the Women’s Marchers in the days leading up to the protest.

“We raise our voices as mothers, as artists, and as activists. As #GlobalCitizens, we can make our voices heard and turn awareness into meaningful action and positive change. #WomensMarch,” the “Lemonade” singer wrote on Facebook.

The Jay Z-produced six-part mini-series is the first project under the two-year deal the rap mogul struck last year with The Weinstein Company.

The mogul said the film — which follows 16-year-old Kalief Browder, who was arrested for stealing a backpack, never charged, and nevertheless confined to solitary confinement for more than 800 days — led to President Obama’s ban of solitary confinement for juveniles in federal prisons.

“More than ever, the people have to come together,” Jay Z told the audience at Sundance. “We have to tell these stories, and we have to organize in a way that we never have before, because that’s the only thing that effects change. I hate to sound like such a cynic. Everything is based on votes, and who you can put in office.”

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story premieres on Spike TV on Wednesday March 1.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson