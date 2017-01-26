SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Jeff Bridges has a message for all Americans now that the election is over and Donald Trump is the country’s 45th President: it is okay to have strong opinions, one way or the other, but “this aggression will not stand.”

In an interview with CNN Money published Thursday, the 67-year-old Big Lebowski star urged Americans to “put a check” on all of the aggression that’s happened in the wake of Trump’s presidential victory, and come together to find a way to move forward.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“We point fingers at people, we point fingers at [Donald] Trump, he points fingers at people. How are we going to come together and realize that we’re on this little dust spec in space, you know?” Bridges told CNN. “Things are finite here, you know. How are we going to work together to make the most beautiful existence that we can, you know?”

Among the things that Bridges urges people to put an end to is “being so sure that Trump is an a**hole and that he’s going to be terrible.”

“You can have very strong opinions, but to go after this peace and this beauty that we’re after I think we gotta show up and give a little space for something beautiful to bloom out of it,” he said.

“As the Dude might say, ‘this aggression will not stand,'” he added.

Bridges appears to have done his own one-eighty on Trump.

In June, the Oscar-winner — who just landed another nomination for his Western heist hit Hell or High Water — said in an interview that he was “fascinated” by the then-candidate, but did not “dig Trump or follow what he has to say.”

“I don’t go the Trump way,” he told the Daily Beast.

But in an interview shortly after November’s election, Bridges said he would wait to see how Trump’s presidency proceeded, and said he found the president’s unpredictability “appealing.”

“I was pleased to hear his acceptance speech,” he explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “Taken out of context, that would be wonderful. Talking about unpredictability, who would have thought that he would be praising Hillary Clinton and thanking her for her wonderful work after trashing her and inviting all of the people who didn’t vote for him, that he’d be looking for guidance from these people, all of these wonderful things? I’m rooting for the guy, but we’ll see how it all goes.”

Hell or High Water was nominated for four awards at this year’s Oscars, including a Best Supporting Actor nod for Bridges and a nomination for Best Picture.

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum