Report: Drew Carey’s Son Started Fire Outside DeploraBall

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Connor Carey, the 11-year-old son of comedian Drew Carey, was the young child who told a Fox News interviewer that he started a fire outside the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. while participating in an anti-Donald Trump protest, according to a report.

TMZ reports that it was the younger Carey who told the Fox interviewer that he started the fire to say “Screw our president!”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The clip of the interview promptly went viral online.

According to the celebrity gossip outlet, Connor found himself “in hot water” with his parents after the clip made the rounds online.

He was later reported to have “regretted his choice of words” after speaking with his parents.

Drew was at the protest himself, telling a TMZ cameraman that he had happened to be on the street after having dinner with his son, who wanted to see what the protest was about.

“I told him to come find me if anything happens,” Carey told the cameraman.

Carey supported Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson in the 2016 race, and hosted a fundraiser for the candidate at his Los Angeles home in July.

When asked by Red Alert Politics who the “lesser of two evils” were between Trump and former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, the comedian replied, “Gary Johnson.”

“I don’t give a f*ck,” Carey told the outlet. “If your person doesn’t get enough votes, you lose. I don’t want to hear it. There are more than two choices and you are allowed to vote for whoever you want. This is America. If you can’t get the votes to win, tough sh*t.”

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum