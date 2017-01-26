Shia LaBeouf Taken Away in Handcuffs During Anti-Trump Livestream

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The actor and left-wing activist Shia LaBeouf was seen being taken away in handcuffs by police whilst participating in his anti-Trump exhibit at a museum in New York, images show.

Last Tuesday, LaBeouf unveiled the performance art exhibit, which is a four year live stream at the Museum of The Moving Picture, New York, consisting of a bare white wall with a camera pointed out towards visitors and the phrase “He Will Not Divide Us” printed above it.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Passers-by are encouraged to stand in front of the camera and look into it while repeating the phrase, which is live streamed onto the internet at hewillnotdivide.us.

However images from the stream in the early hours of this morning show LaBeouf being placed in handcuffs and being taken away by police. TMZ reports that LaBeouf was involved in a physical altercation with a Trump supporter, although this was not captured on the stream.

According to TMZ, the New York Police Department (NYPD) will maintain a presence at the site to ensure crowd control for as long as necessary. At times, dozens of people have shown up all at once at the exhibit to dance, sing and chant into the camera.

On Sunday, the LaBeouf was seen screaming the phrase “he will not divide us” in the ear of a man who was trying to speak into the camera. The Twitter account for the exhibit claimed the man was a white supremacist. The public exhibit has provided ample opportunity for pranksters, with multiple people showing up to riff on internet memes.

White supremacist yells into the camera and Shia LaBeouf shuts him down. This has been a very interesting live stream. #HeWillNotDivideUs pic.twitter.com/CqY9pLobWi — #HeWillNotDivideUs (@HWNDUS) January 23, 2017

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com