Actress Lindsay Lohan met Friday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inside the country’s presidential palace, and also met with Bana al-Abed, the 7-year-old social media star who made headlines last year after tweeting about her life in war-torn East Aleppo.

In a short Periscope video, the 30-year-old actress and al-Abed offered a brief message of hope for refugees who have fled the violence in Syria.

“We want to send to all of the people in Syria and Aleppo suffering, and to all the refugees, we are here supporting you and you can hang on and be strong, just like Bana has,” Lohan says in the video.

Lohan added, “Inshallah,” which means “if God wills” in Arabic.

look who I am with…. I have a new friend Lindsay Lohan @lindsaylohan https://t.co/AdAsjmiDBd — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) January 27, 2017

Lohan also posed for a photograph with Erdogan, his wife Emine and al-Abed inside the palace. She later posted the photograph to her Instagram account.

The Mean Girls star has spent less time acting and more time advocating on behalf of displaced Syrian refugees over much of the past year.

In September, the actress reportedly visited with refugees in an Istanbul hospital and brought gifts to a family from war-torn Aleppo. The following month, Lohan teamed up with German energy drink maker Mintanine to provide free energy drinks to some refugee camps.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the “Lohan” nightclub in Greece told the UK’s Express last year that the actress would donate the proceeds from her involvement in the club to refugee causes.

Earlier this month, Lohan published a poem about what she described as her plan to help fix “idle ISIS minds.”

Al-Abed penned an open letter to President Donald Trump this week, asking him to allow Syrian refugees into the United States.

