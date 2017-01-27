Trump: ‘SNL’ Writer’s Joke About Son Barron ‘a Disgrace’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump responded Thursday to Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich, who joked this week that the President’s youngest son, Barron Trump, “will probably be this country’s first homeschool shooter.”

“It’s a disgrace,” Trump told Sean Hannity in an interview Thursday night. “He’s a great boy. And it’s not an easy thing for him. Believe me.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Rich was suspended indefinitely from the long-running NBC program following the joke she made about Barron Trump. She later posted an apology via her personal Twitter account: “I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I’m so sorry.”

During his interview, the president also had harsh words for Saturday Night Live — namely, it’s reoccurring Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin, and its home network, NBC.

“Well, Saturday Night Live — a person from Saturday Night Live was terrible. It’s a failing show. It’s not funny,” Trump said.

“Alec Baldwin’s a disaster. He’s terrible on the show and, by the way, I don’t mind some humor but it’s terrible,” he continued. “But for them to attack, for NBC to attack my 10-year-old son is a disgrace.”

The President’s criticism of Saturday Night Live comes on the heels of the show’s announcement that Baldwin is set to host the February 11 episode, making it his record-breaking 17th time hosting the program.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson