SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump thought Madonna’s Women’s March speech was “disgusting” and did damage to the opposition movement, he said in an interview Thursday night.

“Honestly, she’s disgusting,” Trump told Sean Hannity in his first cable news interview on Thursday night. “I think she hurt herself very badly. I think she hurt that whole cause.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“I thought her and a couple of others… but I thought she was in particular,” he added. “I thought what she did was disgraceful to our country.”

The Material Girl delivered a profanity-filled speech Saturday at the Women’s March on Washington, in which she said she had often thought about “blowing up the White House.”

“Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I’m outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House, but I know that this won’t change anything,” Madonna told the crowd, to roaring applause.

The comment reportedly led the Secret Service to open an investigation into the singer, and at least one radio station has vowed to ban her music from its airwaves.

Madonna defended her comments the day after the march, saying they were taken “wildly out of context.”

The 58-year-old singer was a vocal supporter of former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton throughout the 2016 campaign.

After Trump’s victory, Madonna told a concert audience in Miami that his upcoming presidency made her “ashamed to be an American, ashamed to be a human, really.”

In an interview with Billboard magazine in December, Madonna compared Trump’s victory to the death of a loved one, and said she’d had trouble sleeping since the election.

“It felt like a ­combination of the heartbreak and betrayal you feel when someone you love more than anything leaves you, and also a death,” she said. “I feel that way every morning; I wake up and say, ‘Oh, wait, Donald Trump is still the president,’ and it wasn’t a bad dream that I had.”

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson