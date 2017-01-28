Report: Malia Obama Attends Dakota Access Pipeline Protest at Sundance

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Malia Obama was reportedly spotted earlier this week attending the protest against the Dakota Access pipeline at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Actress Shailene Woodley, who’s been protesting the pipeline for months, thanked the former first daughter for attending a rally on Monday and a private event.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“It was amazing to see Malia. I saw her last night when we did the event with [Standing Rock] Chairman Dave Archambault. And it was incredible to see her there,” Woodley told Democracy Now. “To witness a human being and a woman coming into her own outside of her family and outside of the attachments that this country has on her, but someone who’s willing to participate in democracy because she chooses to, because she recognizes, regardless of her last name, that if she doesn’t participate in democracy, there will be no world for her future children.”

Malia Obama joins Dakota Access pipeline protest at Sundance https://t.co/8RtAHZ9jQV pic.twitter.com/o7aboCYycG — Mercury News (@mercnews) January 27, 2017

Malia, the oldest of Barack and Michelle Obama’s children, reportedly stood shoulder-to-shoulder with stars during screenings at Sundance earlier this week, the New York Post’s Page Six reports.

Earlier this week, President Trump issued a memorandum ordering the secretary of the army to move forward the process to complete the construction of the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

The order reversed Obama’s decision to halt construction on the project.

Last week, the New York Post reported that Malia will begin an internship at the New York City offices of The Weinstein Co., the elite Hollywood studio owned by one of President Obama’s closest celebrity allies, Harvey Weinstein.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @jeromeehudson