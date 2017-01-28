Skip to content

Report: Malia Obama Attends Dakota Access Pipeline Protest at Sundance

A demonstrator holds up a placard in front of the White House in Washington, DC, September 13, 2016, as he an others gather to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline. The US government on September 9, 2016 sought to stop work on a controversial oil pipeline in North Dakota that has angered Native Americans, blocking any work on federal land and asking the company to 'voluntarily pause' work nearby. / AFP / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read
JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

by Jerome Hudson28 Jan 20170

Malia Obama was reportedly spotted earlier this week attending the protest against the Dakota Access pipeline at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Actress Shailene Woodley, who’s been protesting the pipeline for months, thanked the former first daughter for attending a rally on Monday and a private event.

“It was amazing to see Malia. I saw her last night when we did the event with [Standing Rock] Chairman Dave Archambault. And it was incredible to see her there,” Woodley told  Democracy Now. “To witness a human being and a woman coming into her own outside of her family and outside of the attachments that this country has on her, but someone who’s willing to participate in democracy because she chooses to, because she recognizes, regardless of her last name, that if she doesn’t participate in democracy, there will be no world for her future children.”

Malia, the oldest of Barack and Michelle Obama’s children, reportedly stood shoulder-to-shoulder with stars during screenings at Sundance earlier this week, the New York Post’s Page Six reports.

Earlier this week, President Trump issued a memorandum ordering the secretary of the army to move forward the process to complete the construction of the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

The order reversed Obama’s decision to halt construction on the project.

Last week, the New York Post reported that Malia will begin an internship at the New York City offices of The Weinstein Co., the elite Hollywood studio owned by one of President Obama’s closest celebrity allies, Harvey Weinstein.

