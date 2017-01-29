Skip to content

Hollywood Freaks Out Over Trump’s ‘Repugnant’ Temporary Refugee Ban

RogenKardashianRefugeeBan
Getty/Getty

by Jerome Hudson29 Jan 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Celebrities took to their social media accounts over the weekend to protest President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily suspending the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program.

On Friday, the President signed an executive order titled, “Protection Of The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States,” which Trump says established “new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

It didn’t take long for some of Hollywood biggest stars and most outspoken political activists to jump on their Twitter accounts to express outrage at Trump’s latest actions.

Below is a roundup of Hollywood’s reactions to the executive order.

 

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @jeromeehudson


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.