Actor David Harbour delivered a passionate acceptance speech at the SAG Awards on behalf of the cast of the Netflix hit Stranger Things, who won the Best Ensemble in a Drama Series prize Sunday night.

In his speech, Harbour — who plays police chief Jim Hopper on the sci-fi series — said it was “difficult to celebrate” Stranger Things‘ win “in light of everything that’s going on in the world today.”

“But this award, from you — who take your craft seriously and earnestly believe, like me, that great acting can change the world — is a call to arms from our fellow craftsmen and women to go deeper,” he continued, “and through our art to battle against fear, self-centeredness and exclusivity of our predominantly narcissistic culture and through our craft, to cultivate a more empathetic and understanding society by revealing intimate truths that serve as a forceful reminder to folks that when they feel broken and afraid and tired, they are not alone.”

At the conclusion of his speech, the 41-year-old actor used the context of his television show to vow to take meaningful action in real life.

“As we act in the continuing narrative of Stranger Things, we 1983 Midwesterners will repel bullies; we will shelter freaks and outcasts, those who have no home; we will get past the lies, we will hunt monsters. And when we are at a loss amidst the hypocrisy and the casual violence of certain individuals and institutions, we will, as per Chief Jim Hopper, punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy the weak, the disenfranchised and the marginalized!”

Harbour’s speech drew a standing ovation from the celebrities in attendance.

The Stranger Things star was far from the only celebrity to talk politics during the show; Ashton Kutcher, Sarah Paulson, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, William H. Macy and Simon Hedberg all took aim at President Trump over his executive action this week that temporarily bars immigration from some Middles Eastern countries.

Watch Harbour’s full speech above.

