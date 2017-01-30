Azealia Banks Posts Rihanna’s Phone Number in Feud Over Trump Executive Order

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An online feud between pop stars Rihanna and Azealia Banks over President Donald Trump’s executive order on refugees ended with Banks posting Rihanna’s phone number on the internet.

Amid the left-wing furor over Trump’s executive order, which temporarily halts immigration from seven countries with high terror threats while the refugee vetting process is being reviewed, Rihanna tweeted her disgust with Trump’s executive action, describing Trump as an “immoral pig.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) January 29, 2017

In response, Banks, who endorsed Donald Trump’s campaign, wrote on Instagram: “as far as Rihanna (who isn’t a citizen, and can’t vote) and all the rest of the celebrities who are using their influence to stir the public, you lot really REALLY need to shut up and sit down. Stop chastising the president. It’s stupid and pathetic to watch. All of these confused people confuse other confused people.”

Rihanna then responded to Banks by making a reference to a video in which Banks was heard saying she sacrificed chickens as part of a personal ritual. Rihanna also posted a range of hashtags such as #saveourhens and #stayawayfromthechickens, as well as screenshots in which Banks accused her of being a sex and drug addict.

the face you make when you a immigrant #stayawayfromthechickens #iheartnuggets #saveourhens. A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 29, 2017 at 9:18am PST

Banks then punched back by posting on her Instagram page Rihanna’s phone number with a caption entitled “Bombs Away.” The post has since been taken down.

The feud is not the first time that the 25-year-old Banks has courted controversy. Last April, Alaskan Governor Sarah Palin said she would be taking legal action against Banks after Banks called for Palin to be gang raped by a group of black men.

Furthermore, Banks was also banned from Twitter last year after describing former One Direction singer Zayn Malik as a “sand n*****.”

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com