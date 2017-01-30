James Cameron Slams Trump’s Administration: ‘These People Are Insane’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Film director and climate change activist James Cameron says President Donald Trump has filled his cabinet with crazy people.

“[Trump] nominated a guy to run the EPA [Scott Pruitt] who has eight lawsuits against the EPA, and refuses to recuse himself from those lawsuits! It’s basically the upside-down world right now, and the kind of dialogue coming out of these guys sounds like George Orwell,” Cameron told The Daily Beast.

“Alternate facts? There’s no such thing as an alternate fact! These people are insane,” Cameron said.

Cameron said President Trump is going to undo all the work that was done to help avoid a climate-related disaster that could put the planet in peril.

“Years ago, we sort of spotted the iceberg ahead of us and we called out the order to turn, and we’ve been slowly, slowly, slowly trying to turn this big-ass ship to not hit the iceberg, and then Trump grabbed the tiller and just plunged it right back at the center of the iceberg,” Cameron said.

He added:

So am I worried? Of course. I’m like anyone of good conscience and reasonable intelligence. I think we’re the biggest freakin’ idiot civilization in history right now, and they’ll probably be talking about us 4,000 years from now scratching their heads—like they talk about Atlantis. “Who are those guys? What did they do to piss off the gods so much that they’re buried under a hundred feet of mud right now?”

The Titanic director says he has “been in the writing cave for the last two years,” working on scripts for the sequels to his 2009 global blockbuster Avatar. But it’s not as if the “eco-terrorism” believer put aside his political activism entirely during the last couple years.

Indeed, for example, Cameron debuted a documentary warning of the dangers of climate change at the Democratic National Convention in July. The five-minute video, which featured dramatic music, extreme weather, and natural disasters, championed Hillary Clinton as the only presidential candidate capable of saving the planet from mankind.

A few months later, Cameron was among the left-wing filmmakers behind an anti-Trump video that aired in swing states on behalf of a pro-Clinton super PAC just weeks before Election Day.

Now, following President Trump’s first week in office, Cameron said he is keeping his “head down” and “doing the stuff that [he] thought [he] would be doing if Hillary was elected.”

“I’m making my Avatar films, I’m doing my climate work, I’m doing my sustainable agriculture work. You can only do what you can do,” he said.

