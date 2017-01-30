Michael Keaton: Trump Policies ‘Recruiting Tool’ for ISIS

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Actor Michael Keaton took to Twitter Monday and slammed President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily suspending the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, calling it “another recruitment tool” for ISIS.

Big thank you to Trump for handing ISIS ANOTHER recruiting tool. Nice job Birther Boy! SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) January 30, 2017

The Academy Award nominated actor also said there is “no end in sight” for the Trump administration’s “mayhem.”

This administration creates Mayhem with no end in sight. — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) January 30, 2017

Keaton also encouraged his social media followers to be ready to “speak out” against President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

“Keep the resistance WELL THOUGHT OUT AND SPECIFIC and prepare to speak out if necessary on Supreme Court nominee!!” the Spotlight star wrote on Twitter.

Keep the resistance WELL THOUGHT OUT AND SPECIFIC and prepare to speak out if necessary on Supreme Court nominee!! — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) January 30, 2017

Keaton’s scathing critique of the administration’s policies follows anti-Trump protests in New York City on Sunday and a slew of searing speeches aimed at the President during the SAG Awards.

President Trump announced via Twitter on Monday that he’s set to name his United States Supreme Court nominee.

“I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court. It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M. (W.H.),” Trump wrote.

