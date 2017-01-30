Samantha Bee Plans Alternative White House Correspondents’ Dinner to ‘Properly Roast’ Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Full Frontal host Samantha Bee is planning an alternative to the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner where she plans to “properly roast the president.”

The New York Times reports that Bee, who following President Donald Trump’s election claimed that “white people have ruined America,” will be hosting a counter-event to the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner that takes place on April 29.

Bee’s alternative event will also take place on April 29 and will be held at Washington, D.C.’s famous Willard Hotel, where she and other comedians will gather to “roast the president.” The event will appropriately be titled “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.”

“We’re not trying to supersede it,” said Bee in an interview. “We just want to be there in case something happens — or doesn’t happen — and ensure that we get to properly roast the president.”

Bee further claimed that she and her producers had the idea for the event following the election of President Trump in November. “We were talking out loud about whether we thought the White House Correspondents’ dinner would change during a Trump presidency, or if it would even exist,” said Bee. “And then we thought, Why don’t we just do one, just to do it in the way that we would want it done if we were hosting it?”

It’s expected that Bee’s alternative event will be broadcasted to some degree on TBS, the same network that broadcasts her show Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.

Bee did not reveal who would be attending her counter-event, stating, “We have binders full of people, but we don’t have any specifics to offer yet.”

She also stated that proceeds from the event would go to the Committee to Protect Journalists. When asked about her opinion of the Correspondents’ Association, Bee said, “I honestly can’t imagine what they’re thinking, but I really wish them well. I think that’s going to be very challenging. Does 3 Doors Down do comedy? I don’t know, maybe they do.”

Bee was recently interviewed by TheBlaze founder Glenn Beck and bonded with the conservative talk show host over their mutual distress at the outcome of the presidential election. Both have been highly critical of Trump supporters, with Bee branding them racists and Beck comparing them to Nazi Brownshirts.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan_ or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com