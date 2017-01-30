Supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid Protest Trump’s Immigration Order in NYC

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid took to the streets of New York City on Sunday and joined in protests of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

The pair were spotted and photographed alongside protesters at the “No Ban, No Wall” protest in Manhattan. The sisters held a sign that read, “We Are All Hindus, Buddhists, Muslims, Atheists, Christians, Jews,” with the words formed to spell “HUMANS.”

Last week, President Trump signed an executive order aimed at enhancing security particularly along the U.S.-Mexico border and enforcing the immigration laws already on the books.

President Trump also signed an order suspending the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program for 120 days, which prohibits the arrival of refugees into the United States during that period while the refugee vetting process is being reviewed.

Sunday wasn’t the first time that the Hadid name was linked to Trump.

Gigi Hadid faced fierce backlash last November over what critics called a “disgraceful” and “disrespectful” impression of First Lady Melania Trump during the American Music Awards.

After Trump was elected, however, the 21-year-old model told the Associated Press that “honestly, as a country, we have to give [Trump] a chance because that’s what our country voted for and that’s what we accept as citizens in this country.”

