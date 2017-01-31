Jennifer Lawrence: Trump White House Is Insane

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“My broken heart goes out to the innocent lives of Muslim refugees that are trying to escape terror and find safety for their families,” the Oscar winner wrote on Facebook.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Lawrence, a Hillary Clinton supporter who said Trump’s victory would mean “the end of the world,” suggested that the President’s refugee order is discrimination on the basis of race and religion.

“I and millions of Americans understand that someone’s race or religion should never keep them in harm’s way,” she wrote. “It should be every person’s duty to help and protect anyone no matter their nationality.”

“I pray for sanity and compassion to return to the White House,” Lawrence wrote:

President Trump’s order suspending the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program for 120 days prohibits the arrival of refugees into the United States during that period, while the refugee vetting process is being reviewed.

Lawrence is among the growing list of celebrities trashing Trump’s latest foreign policy agenda, which includes an executive order intended to enhance security along the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Sunday, several stars used their moment in the spotlight during the Screen Actors Guild Awards to attack Trump’s executive actions.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @jeromeehudson.