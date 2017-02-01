Skip to content

Celebrities Trash Neil Gorsuch: Suggest He Uses Gay Sex App, ‘Anti-LGBTQ,’ ‘Terrifying’

by Jerome Hudson1 Feb 20170

Celebrities rushed to social media Tuesday and trashed President Donald Trump’s pick of Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat.

Talk show host and strident anti-Trump critic Chelsea Handler quipped: “Like all arch conservatives, I assume Gorsuch will be celebrating tonight on Grindr,” a suggestion that the Supreme Court nominee uses a gay sex app.

Gorsuch, who was praised by pro-life groups and several conservative lawmakers, was held up by Hollywood’s most famous stars as an “embarrassing” example of the U.S. justice system who has been “trotted out like a game show prize.”

Below is a roundup of the worst personal insults hurled at Judge Gorsuch by some of the biggest names in entertainment.

