Celebrities Trash Neil Gorsuch: Suggest He Uses Gay Sex App, ‘Anti-LGBTQ,’ ‘Terrifying’

Celebrities rushed to social media Tuesday and trashed President Donald Trump’s pick of Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat.
Talk show host and strident anti-Trump critic Chelsea Handler quipped: “Like all arch conservatives, I assume Gorsuch will be celebrating tonight on Grindr,” a suggestion that the Supreme Court nominee uses a gay sex app.
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 1, 2017
Gorsuch, who was praised by pro-life groups and several conservative lawmakers, was held up by Hollywood’s most famous stars as an “embarrassing” example of the U.S. justice system who has been “trotted out like a game show prize.”
Below is a roundup of the worst personal insults hurled at Judge Gorsuch by some of the biggest names in entertainment.
WHOEVER HE CHOOSES – WE BLOCK – BLOCK – BLOCK #SCOTUS #ResistTrump #StandUpToTrump COME ON AMERICA!!!
— ROSIE (@Rosie) February 1, 2017
Trump has selected Judge Neil Gorsuch for his Supreme Court nominee. He celebrated by eating Merrick Garland’s heart.
— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) February 1, 2017
Our current government is just…terrifying. These people have GOTTA know they come down on the wrong side of history in a big way, right?
— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) February 1, 2017
We're all not watching Trump tonight, right?
— Joss Whedon (@joss) February 1, 2017
Senate Republicans tomorrow when asked about the precedent set by their treatment of Merrick Garland. pic.twitter.com/dCE5458hnw
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 1, 2017
shamelessness all around https://t.co/FYiRGOEWt1
— Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) January 31, 2017
How embarrassing to cap a career in the judiciary service trotted out like a game show prize. #YouSuckAtAmerica https://t.co/iLaMauXAOP
— Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) February 1, 2017
I was a Harvard Law School student during the same time as Trump's SC nominee Neil Gorsuch- This, why voting matters so much!! #deepconcerns
— Hill Harper (@hillharper) February 1, 2017
What you need to know about Colorado judge Neil Gorsuch, Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court https://t.co/pYCikIPqFc via @denverpost
— Michelle Rodriguez (@MRodOfficial) February 1, 2017
Religious based discrimination and abortion foes just got a boost. https://t.co/Gdj4HIdm6w
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 1, 2017
Why is "Gorsuch" trending? Why the sudden interest in my D&D demi-liche necromancer character?
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 1, 2017
Scalia 2. There goes Roe V Wade.
— Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) February 1, 2017
Gorsuch is extremely anti-LGBTQ and this is a #StolenSeat that belonged to Merrick Garland.
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 1, 2017
Ummmm PROGRESSIVES? NOW is the time to speak up. #Bernie https://t.co/ddKnYKjtML
— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) February 1, 2017
THREAD https://t.co/4McRV4lSFr
— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) February 1, 2017
Trump is about to announce his pick for a Supreme Court Judge, but it looks a lot more like what you and I went through on @nbc @clayaiken!
— Arsenio Hall (@ArsenioHall) February 1, 2017
oh no he legit does think this is a competition reality show what on earth is happening
— Phoebe Tonkin (@1PhoebeJTonkin) February 1, 2017
Neil Gorsuch, the Nominee for a Stolen Seat – Editorial Board https://t.co/WcpKKd8GhZ
— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) February 1, 2017
Rare photo of me in the middle of Times Square in 2018 after the president turns the entire planet into a wasteland. pic.twitter.com/c6zXuWyXeC
— Matt McGorry (@MattMcGorry) February 1, 2017
Don't watch the SCOTUS episode of The Apprentice.
It didn't even win the Emmy.
Read the news coverage instead.
— shannonwoodward (@shannonwoodward) February 1, 2017
He's widely considered to be to the right of Scalia. https://t.co/uknqsTw5ez
— shannonwoodward (@shannonwoodward) February 1, 2017
Gorsuch's view that police officers have immunity and cannot be sued for violence against citizens is dangerous and wrong.
— shannonwoodward (@shannonwoodward) February 1, 2017
