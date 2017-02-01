Celebrities Trash Neil Gorsuch: Suggest He Uses Gay Sex App, ‘Anti-LGBTQ,’ ‘Terrifying’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Celebrities rushed to social media Tuesday and trashed President Donald Trump’s pick of Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat.

Talk show host and strident anti-Trump critic Chelsea Handler quipped: “Like all arch conservatives, I assume Gorsuch will be celebrating tonight on Grindr,” a suggestion that the Supreme Court nominee uses a gay sex app.

Like all arch conservatives, I assume Gorsuch will be celebrating tonight on Grindr. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 1, 2017

Gorsuch, who was praised by pro-life groups and several conservative lawmakers, was held up by Hollywood’s most famous stars as an “embarrassing” example of the U.S. justice system who has been “trotted out like a game show prize.”

Below is a roundup of the worst personal insults hurled at Judge Gorsuch by some of the biggest names in entertainment.

Trump has selected Judge Neil Gorsuch for his Supreme Court nominee. He celebrated by eating Merrick Garland’s heart. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) February 1, 2017

Our current government is just…terrifying. These people have GOTTA know they come down on the wrong side of history in a big way, right? — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) February 1, 2017

We're all not watching Trump tonight, right? — Joss Whedon (@joss) February 1, 2017

Senate Republicans tomorrow when asked about the precedent set by their treatment of Merrick Garland. pic.twitter.com/dCE5458hnw — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 1, 2017

shamelessness all around https://t.co/FYiRGOEWt1 — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) January 31, 2017

How embarrassing to cap a career in the judiciary service trotted out like a game show prize. #YouSuckAtAmerica https://t.co/iLaMauXAOP — Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) February 1, 2017

I was a Harvard Law School student during the same time as Trump's SC nominee Neil Gorsuch- This, why voting matters so much!! #deepconcerns — Hill Harper (@hillharper) February 1, 2017

What you need to know about Colorado judge Neil Gorsuch, Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court https://t.co/pYCikIPqFc via @denverpost — Michelle Rodriguez (@MRodOfficial) February 1, 2017

Religious based discrimination and abortion foes just got a boost. https://t.co/Gdj4HIdm6w — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 1, 2017

Why is "Gorsuch" trending? Why the sudden interest in my D&D demi-liche necromancer character? — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 1, 2017

Scalia 2. There goes Roe V Wade. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) February 1, 2017

Gorsuch is extremely anti-LGBTQ and this is a #StolenSeat that belonged to Merrick Garland. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 1, 2017

Ummmm PROGRESSIVES? NOW is the time to speak up. #Bernie https://t.co/ddKnYKjtML — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) February 1, 2017

Trump is about to announce his pick for a Supreme Court Judge, but it looks a lot more like what you and I went through on @nbc @clayaiken! — Arsenio Hall (@ArsenioHall) February 1, 2017

oh no he legit does think this is a competition reality show what on earth is happening — Phoebe Tonkin (@1PhoebeJTonkin) February 1, 2017

Neil Gorsuch, the Nominee for a Stolen Seat – Editorial Board https://t.co/WcpKKd8GhZ — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) February 1, 2017

Rare photo of me in the middle of Times Square in 2018 after the president turns the entire planet into a wasteland. pic.twitter.com/c6zXuWyXeC — Matt McGorry (@MattMcGorry) February 1, 2017

Don't watch the SCOTUS episode of The Apprentice.

It didn't even win the Emmy. Read the news coverage instead. — shannonwoodward (@shannonwoodward) February 1, 2017

He's widely considered to be to the right of Scalia. https://t.co/uknqsTw5ez — shannonwoodward (@shannonwoodward) February 1, 2017

Gorsuch's view that police officers have immunity and cannot be sued for violence against citizens is dangerous and wrong. — shannonwoodward (@shannonwoodward) February 1, 2017

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @jeromeehudson