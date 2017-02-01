Director Judd Apatow Supports Far-Left Berkeley Riot, Warns ‘This is Just the Beginning’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Hollywood director, writer, and producer Judd Apatow warned conservatives on Twitter that last night’s riot at UC Berkeley was “just the beginning,” adding: “When will all the fools who are still supporting Trump realize what is at stake?”

Apatow, who directed The 40 Year Old Virgin, Trainwreck, Knocked Up, and Bridesmaids, made the threatening tweet after far-left “anti-fascist” rioters assaulted numerous attendees, started fires, smashed up shops and ATMs, and attacked people’s cars at Breitbart Senior Editor MILO’s UC Berkeley show on Wednesday.

Apatow deleted the tweet shortly after, following backlash.

Filmmaker Lexi Alexander also defended the riot on Twitter, encouraging people to “punch Nazis,” “riot when your college invites a Nazi,” and “set it all on fire.”

Punch Nazis. Riot when your college invites a Nazi. Set it all on fire. In case of doubt, study history. — Lexi Alexander ‎ (@Lexialex) February 2, 2017

In another tweet, Alexander claimed that “hate speech is not free speech.”

Hate speech is not free speech It's called incitement. It's a crime. — Lexi Alexander ‎ (@Lexialex) February 2, 2017

UPDATE: After I called out Apatow on Twitter, the director claimed to have deleted his tweet “because it was vague.”

“I never support violence,” he continued. “I do support peaceful protest against hateful people and awful ideas.”

I deleted my tweet because it was vague. I never support violence. I do support peaceful protest against hateful people and awful ideas. https://t.co/wT3B11pelW — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) February 2, 2017

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.