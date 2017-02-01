SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore sent a warning to Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday: block President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch or face a “true progressive” in the next election.

“This Supreme Court pick was Obama’s to make and it was stolen by Republicans. Democrats had better block this and demand a nom we approve,” Moore tweeted to his 3.8 million Twitter followers.

Moore continued, “Senate Dems, let’s be very clear: You will filibuster & block this SC nom or we will find a true progressive and primary u in next election”:

Moore’s gripes invoke the liberal argument that Democrats should block the nomination of Trump’s SCOTUS pick in the same way that Republicans halted Merrick Garland’s hearings after Obama picked him to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by Justice Antonin Scalia’s death.

One U.S. senator has already heeded Moore’s demand that Democrats block Gorsuch’s nomination proceedings.

Senator Jeff Merkley took to Twitter Wednesday and said, “Not only is this a stolen seat, but @realDonaldTrump has nominated a far right extremist. Unacceptable.”

Not only is this a stolen seat, but @realDonaldTrump has nominated a far right extremist. Unacceptable. https://t.co/9bkw4QODXD pic.twitter.com/iVHDdb2Pn9 — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) February 1, 2017

