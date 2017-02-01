Morgan Freeman: Trump a Winner, I Hope Will Be ‘Good President’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

After lending his celebrity to help Hillary Clinton win the White House, Hollywood screen legend Morgan Freeman now says Donald Trump has no choice but to be a “good president.”

“As for politics today, I supported Hillary in the election, and now it feels like we are jumping off a cliff,” Freeman said in wide-ranging interview with AARP: The Magazine. “We just have to find out how we land. I’m not scared, though.”

But Freeman, who narrated a campaign ads for Clinton during the primary and the general election, says he’s being positive about Trump’s presidency.

“I’m holding out hope that Donald Trump has to be a good president,” the Ben-Hur actor said. “He can’t not be. What I see is a guy who will not lose.”

Freeman’s comments were made before Trump’s signed an executive order temporarily prohibiting the arrival of Syrian refugees into the United States and halting the entry of most citizens from Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Libya.

Freeman went from a short career in the United States Air Force to being nominated for three Academy Awards and winning one. He’s played God once, and POTUS a couple of times, along the way.

“Some people thought Hollywood wasn’t ready for a black president, but I didn’t consider it,” said Freeman, who played U.S. President in Deep Impact (2008) and Olympus Has Fallen (2013). “I’m not a professional black actor; I’m a professional actor. I can remember only once in the movies playing black, and that was Driving Miss Daisy.”

The 79-year-old actor recently kicked off the second season of National Geographic’s The Story of God, which follows Freeman as he explores various religions and cultures around the world.

Freeman is being honored with AARP’s “Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award.” You can read Freeman’s full cover story in the Feb/March 2017 AARP: The Magazine.

