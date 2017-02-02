Schwarzenegger to Trump: Let’s Switch Jobs So Americans Can ‘Finally Sleep Comfortably’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Arnold Schwarzenegger has hit back at President Donald Trump’s criticism of his role at Celebrity Apprentice, saying the pair should “switch jobs so people can finally sleep comfortably again.”

Schwarzenegger, who replaced Donald Trump has the host of The Celebrity Apprentice, was described by Trump at the National Prayer Breakfast as “total disaster,” with the “ratings [that are] going down the tubes.”

“When I ran for president, I had to leave the show,” Trump said:

That’s when for sure I knew I was doing it. And they hired a big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger to take my place. And we know how that turned out. The ratings went right down the tubes. It’s been a total disaster. And Mark will never ever bet against Trump again and I just want to pray for Arnold if we can — for those ratings, OK?

In response to the criticism, Schwarzenegger has posted a message to Twitter suggesting the two switch jobs.

“Hey Donald, I have a great idea,” he said. “Why don’t we switch jobs as you’re such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job, so people can finally sleep comfortably again,” he said.

Schwarzenegger, who served as the Governor of California from 2003 to 2011, is known to have had genuine presidential ambitions. However, he has failed in attempts to lobby legislators to change Article II, Section I, Clause V, which stipulates that only citizens born in the United States may serve as president, preventing him from being able to run.

