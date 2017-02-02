Sarah Silverman: Military Can Help Overthrow Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Left-wing actress Sarah Silverman took to social media late Wednesday and called for a military coup against the Trump administration.

“WAKE UP & JOIN THE RESISTANCE. ONCE THE MILITARY IS W US FASCISTS GET OVERTHROWN. MAD KING & HIS HANDLERS GO BYE BYE,” Silverman wrote to her nearly 10 million Twitter followers.

WAKE UP & JOIN THE RESISTANCE. ONCE THE MILITARY IS W US FASCISTS GET OVERTHROWN. MAD KING & HIS HANDLERS GO BYE BYE❤❤❤❤ https://t.co/Y2WZbL012A — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 2, 2017

Silverman’s tweet linked to another tweet which listed several actions President Trump had taken on Wednesday.

An early supporter of Senator Bernie Sanders’ presidential run, Silverman shifted her support to Hillary Clinton and trashed then-Republican nominee Trump every step of the way.

After Clinton’s historic defeat, the 46-year-old comedienne compared Trump winning the White House to the Great Depression.

“For a lot of people, this is the Great Depression, but this time it’s emotional & physical,” Silverman wrote on Twitter. “Our bodies r breaking down w fear & rage…”

Silverman advocating for the military to overthrow the government after Trump’s election is a departure from her more peaceful attempts in the past, where she urged Trump to “listen to the outcries” of those who oppose his presidency.

The Emmy-winner’s calls for the military to overthrow Trump came amid violent rioters burning buildings UC Berkely campus, in protest of Breitbart Senior editor Milo Yiannopoulos.

Hollywood director and producer Judd Apatow said the UC Berkeley riots were “just the beginning.” Apatow has since walked back those comments.