Disney CEO Bob Iger, one of the few entertainment industry executives asked to attend President Donald Trump’s policy forum at the White House this week, has refused the invitation.

In December, President Trump described the policy forum being held at the White House as a meeting of “CEOs and business leaders who know what it takes to create jobs and drive economic growth.” The event was organised by Blackstone chairman Stephen A. Schwarzman and Bob Iger was considered one of the more high profile attendees but a source has told The Hollywood Reporter that Iger will not be there.

Many executives from large companies are still scheduled to attend such as SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon and General Motors CEO Mary Barra. Travis Kalanick of Uber has been attempting to calm recent anger from Uber users over what was perceived as the company’s refusal to participate in an hour long strike organised by New York taxi drivers to protest President Trump’s temporary travel halt.

Kalanick stated that he was attending the economic policy meeting to have “a seat at the table” and added: “I understand that many people internally and externally may not agree with that decision, and that’s OK. It’s the magic of living in America that people are free to disagree.” Kalanick has since chosen not to attend the meeting.

Bob Iger has been a long time Hillary Clinton supporter and contributed $400,000 to Clinton and other Democrats in the past. Further details on his refusal to attend the policy forum have yet to be released however rumours are that Iger’s attendance was criticised by some at Disney, specifically many animators. Further details may become known after a Disney board meeting scheduled for Friday.

