Exclusive Video – Jackie Mason to Trump Refugee Order Protesters: ‘Take a Chance with Your Own Life,’ Not Mine

In these trying times, Jackie Mason is the Voice of Reason.

In his latest exclusive video for Breitbart News, the legendary comic scorched the “stupid” protesters objecting to President Trump’s executive order temporarily suspending the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program for 120 days while the refugee vetting process is being reviewed.

“Trump is stopping people from coming into the country. And because he’s stopping them, everybody is furious,” the comedy great said. “You know why they say it? Because they’re stupid. You know why they’re picking on him? Because it’s killing them that he’s right. He’s right because he’s trying to protect you.”

Mason posed a simple question to those who disagree with Trump’s refugee moratorium.

“If somebody’s coming to your house and you don’t know who he is, but you open the door and say, ‘Oh no, come right in’ — would you say that to a stranger that you don’t know that you never saw before? Would you take a chance like that with your children?”

“You have to be insane to say — if you don’t know the person, you don’t know who he is — you shouldn’t find out who he is because he’s coming and you have to take a chance,” Mason said. “Take a chance with your life, don’t tell somebody else to! Don’t tell Trump he should take a chance with everybody’s life when it’s his job to protect you.”

Speaking bluntly, Mason said it’s Trump’s job to protect the American people who hired him to do just that: “And if you don’t like it, keep your mouth shut!”

Watch Mason’s full commentary in the video above.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson