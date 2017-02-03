Regis Philbin: Trump Doing ‘Quite Well’ and Getting ‘Things Done’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Daytime talk show legend Regis Philbin praised the job President Donald Trump has done in the early days of his presidency.

“I didn’t believe it was going to happen, but he made it,” Philbin told TMZ Thursday, speaking of Trump’s stunning victory over Hillary Clinton.

“Well, so far, I think he’s done quite well, don’t you? He’s getting things done that were never done before,” Philbin said.

“Anyway, who knows?” the 85-year-old TV personality said. “So we will see. I’ll give him a little more time.”

Asked about Trump’s nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch, to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court, Philbin said, “I kinda like the guy”:

Philbin, who left Live! with Regis and Kelly in 2011, is straying away from the party line in Hollywood, which has been virulently anti-Trump.

Other A-list actors, including Morgan Freeman and Matthew McConaughey, have encouraged their celebrity peers to give Trump a chance.

“Well, they don’t have a choice now. He’s our president,” McConaughey said this week. “And, it’s very dynamic and as divisive of an Inauguration and time as we’ve had. At the same time, it’s time for us to embrace and shake hands with this fact. And be constructive with him over the next four years.”

