South Park Planning Less Trump Criticism Following Election

South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have stated that they will be backing off ridiculing President Donald Trump in future episodes, believing it is too hard to satirise the current administration.

The popular cartoon TV show featured a storyline last season that had one of their regular characters emulate many characteristics of President Trump, satirising both the primary and general elections. This season however is less likely to feature further ridicule of the president as the show’s creators, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, state that they will be backing off ridicule of “everybody in government.”

“It feels like it’s going to be more difficult,” said Matt Stone in an interview with ABC, “They’re already going out and doing the comedy,” added Trey Parker referencing Donald Trump’s cabinet members, “It’s not something you can make fun of.” Stone continued, “We’re having our head blown off like everybody else.”

“It’s tricky and it’s really tricky now as satire has become reality,” said Parker, “We were really trying to make fun of what was going on [last season] but we couldn’t keep up. What was actually happening was way funnier than anything we could come up with. So we decided to just back off and let [politicians] do their comedy and we’ll do ours.”

Whether the Trump-inspired storyline will continue into South Park’s 21st season, set to be released later this year, is unknown but based on Parker and Stone’s comments, it seems unlikely.

