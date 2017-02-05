Fox Promotes Unity in Super Bowl Ad

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The stars of some of FOX’s biggest shows are featured in a new Super Bowl advertisement aimed at promoting “the great many things that unite us” on Super Bowl Sunday.

The 30-second advert sees cast members from FOX’s primetime lineup, including Empire, New Girl, and Gotham, among others, celebrating the millions of people “of every race, every color, every religion” coming together and watching the biggest sporting event of the year.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Actors including Taraji P. Henson, Queen Latifah, Terrence Howard and Damon Wayans take turns reciting the same message spliced together around one inspiring theme of unity.

“Very soon, over 100 million people around the world will be watching the Super Bowl,” the celebrity ensemble says in the commercial. “From the smallest towns to the biggest cities, people of every race, every color, every religion, are sharing this moment together, which proves once again that the things that divide us are small compared to the great many things that unite us. From all of us at FOX, thanks for watching.”

The subtle political tone of FOX’s new ad follows comments made by Super Bowl halftime performer Lady Gaga, who hinted earlier this week that her high-profile performance may include some political statement.

“I don’t know if I will succeed in unifying America. You’ll have to ask America when it’s over,” the pop star said earlier this week during a press Q&A. “But the only statements that I’ll be making during the halftime show are the ones that I’ve been consistently making throughout my career.”

Super Bowl LI airs on February 5 on FOX.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson