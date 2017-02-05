SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Lady Gaga played several of her greatest hits and stayed away from making political statements during her performance Sunday night at the Super Bowl LI halftime show.

Opening with an a capella mash-up of “God Bless America” and “This Land is Your Land” under a flurry of red, white and blue-colored drones, the 30-year-old singer dropped down from the roof into NRG Stadium in Houston and launched into her hit “Poker Face” from atop an elaborate tower structure.

Gaga continued through “Born This Way,” “Telephone” and “Just Dance” while going through numerous costume changes, and at one point donned a keytar.

There was much speculation before the show that the pop star — one of former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s biggest celebrity supporters — would use her stage during America’s most-watched event to talk about politics, particularly after Beyoncé’s highly politicized tribute to the Black Panthers during last year’s Super Bowl.

But Gaga appeared to eschew political talk in favor of showmanship.

“I believe in a passion for inclusion,” she said at a press conference in Houston on Saturday. “I believe in the spirit of equality, and the spirit of this country as one of love and compassion and kindness. So my performance will have both those philosophies.”

But Gaga made no overt political statement; perhaps the closest she got was the patriotic opening mashup with the red, white and blue drones.

The Atlanta Falcons led the New England Patriots 21-3 at the half.

Watch Gaga’s full performance above.

