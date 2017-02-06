SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Actress Lena Dunham says the stress and “devastation” of Donald Trump’s election victory in November caused her to lose weight.

“Donald Trump became president and I stopped being able to eat food,” the 30-year-old Girls actress revealed during an interview on Howard Stern‘s radio show on Monday.

Dunham, one of Hillary Clinton’s most committed celebrity surrogates during the campaign, said her friends were asking what she was doing to lose the weight.

“Everyone’s been asking like, ‘What have you been doing?’ And I’m like, ‘Try soul-crushing pain and devastation and hopelessness and you, too, will lose weight,'” she explained.

“He said I was a B-list actor with no mojo,” she lamented, referencing Trump’s appearance on Fox and Friends last April where he called the actress a “B-actor” after the Golden Globe-winner promised to move to Canada if Trump won the White House.

.@realDonaldTrump: If me winning means Rosie O'Donnell moves to Canada, I'd be doing a great service to our country!https://t.co/foxt712Ko1 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) April 26, 2016

Dunham, however, never moved to Canada and has nevertheless continued her left-wing brand of political activism in the months since the election.

After wishing last month that she had had an abortion on an episode of her podcast series, Dunham gave a “sizable donation to abortion funds” and Planned Parenthood.

Last month, Dunham got naked, jumped in a tub of water, and took to Twitter to encourage her followers to sign up for Obamacare before the January 31 enrollment deadline.

[Warning: NSFW]

