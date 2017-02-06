Nicolas Cage’s Son Arrested For DUI After Police Chase

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Nicolas Cage’s son, Weston Cage, was arrested over the weekend following a wild car chase with the police.

The 25-year-old actor was reportedly involved in a minor car accident on Saturday afternoon in San Fernando Valley. Shortly after the incident and exchanging information with the other driver, Cage allegedly fled the scene, apparently fearing law enforcement had been called, TMZ reports.

Cage led police on a mile-long car chase that ended after he blew out a tire, lost control of his Chevy Camaro, and crashed into a tree.

Cage, a heavy metal singer, was arrested, charged with a DUI, and later taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

This isn’t the first time the young actor has found himself in legal trouble. Cage was arrested for domestic violence twice in 2011 following physical confrontations with his then-wife Nikki Williams. He later checked into rehab to be treated for alcohol addiction.

Cage has co-starred in a handful of his father’s films in recent years, including Lord of War (2005) and Rage (2014).

